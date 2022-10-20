Chickasaw County deputies ask for help locating missing man

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are asking for help to find a missing man.

21-year-old Carter Bliven was last seen this past Tuesday on County Road 416 in Woodland.

He is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 250 pounds.

Bliven was last seen driving a blue Chevy Equinox with the tag number on your screen.

If you know where he is tonight call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Bliven was driving a Blue Chevy Equinox 2013 tag number CHB 8277.

662-456-2339.

