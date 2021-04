CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County homeowner was held at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Deputies say two masked intruders forced their way into the home on County Road 408 around 1 a.m.

The intruders drove away with stolen items and the homeowner’s vehicle.

The car was found not far from the home.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Meyers is asking all residents to stay alert and keep their doors locked.

If you have any information contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s department.