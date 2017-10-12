Chickasaw County Selects New Ambulance Service

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County leaders have selected a new ambulance service provider.

CareMed will replace MedStat on November first.

CEO David Grayson tells WCBI two ambulances will be stationed in the county, one at Okolona and one in Houston.

A combination of six paramedics and six EMT’s will be employed.

Grayson says the contract is similar to what is currently in place.

Chickasaw County will pay CareMed 95 thousand dollars a year.

The company currently serves Benton, Marshall, and Lafayette Counties.

To apply for a job, you can contact Christopher Ellis at 601-968-7656 or email your resume to chris@caremedems.com .

The company says open interviews will be Thursday and Friday October 12th and 13th from 8 AM until 12 PM at the US Agriculture Department located at 415 Lee Horn Street in Houston, MS.