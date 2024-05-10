Chickasaw County shooting leaves one person injured

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man was injured and another is in the Chickasaw County jail after a shooting.

Khiry Harris was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chickasaw County deputies were called to County Road 308 at about 6:30 p.m. on May 9 for a shooting.

The victim, 66-year-old James Griffin, was taken to a Pontotoc hospital.

Harris turned himself in several hours later.

Investigators were still trying to determine what sparked the gunfire.

Harris has been arrested twice before in Chickasaw County for sexual battery.

