CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County residents will soon have a new choice for healthcare.

Webster Urgent Care, based in Mathiston, is expanding its service area.

- Advertisement -

Construction has begun on their newest facility, which will be located in Houston.

Webster Urgent Care provides Urgent and Primary Care services. Their Mathiston clinic also has an on-site pharmacy.

No opening date for the Houston Clinic has been announced.