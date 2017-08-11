Chickasaw Deputies Charge Sex Offender

By:
Submitted:

CHICKASAW COUNTY (WCBI) – A convicted sex offender forgot to tell the sheriff  farewell when he moved and that could cost him some money or jail time.

ATKINSON

 

U.S. Marshals arrested Calvin Atkinson Thursday in Hickory Flat for failing to notify the Sheriff’s Department he was moving.   State law requires any registered sex offender to notify officers at least 10 days in advance when they relocate to another county.  Atkinson had moved away a month ago and his move was discovered when deputies performed a registry check operation earlier this month.

 

 

