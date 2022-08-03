Chickasaw Heritage Center fundraising picking up momentum

An awards gala set for September will also serve as a fundraiser for the Heritage Center

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A fundraising campaign for a Chickasaw Heritage Center in Tupelo is gaining momentum.

The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation has released a draft of architectural drawings for the Chickasaw Heritage Center.

That center will be built off of the Natchez Trace Parkway and will help tell the story of how the Chickasaws lived in Mississippi for hundreds of years.

During a press briefing, plans were also announced for an annual “Legacy Awards Gala” that will take place next month, as another way to raise money for the heritage center.

“There is a lot of history associated with this particular project and our goal is to make certain we convey this history accurately and from the perspective of the Chickasaw Nation. At the same time, this will be an economic boost for this community, it will impact cultural tourism, ill bring more visitors here and more dollars here,” said Robert Parker, director of the Chickasaw Heritage Center.

The legacy awards gala is set for September 15th, at the BancorpSouth Arena’s West Hall. So far, more than 28 million dollars has been raised for the heritage center.