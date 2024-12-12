Chickasaw man back in custody after escaping prison

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In case you’ve wondered if Crimestoppers works, here’s proof.

Captain David Harville of the Tupelo Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi told WCBI that Keyon Montra Lenior is now in custody.

Lenior, who was wanted for Felony Shoplifting in Chickasaw County, was featured in a Crime Stoppers story Wednesday, December 11 .

Tips helped lead to his arrest.

Crime Stoppers reminds the public, if you have any information on a case, call them or use the P-3 Tips app.

If your information leads to an arrest it could be worth cash.

