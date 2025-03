Chickasaw man dead after accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is dead after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris, the incident happened at 403 Hawkins Street in Okolona around 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Okolona Police Department are investigating.

