Chickasaw man to spend 10 years behind bars for drug dealing in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County man will spend the next 10 years in Federal prison for dealing drugs.

Anthony Russell of Woodland was sentenced earlier this week in the Northern District Federal Court in Oxford.

When Russell was arrested in May 2024, he had more than 50 grams of meth and other narcotics in his possession.

He entered a guilty plea in Federal Court to distributing methamphetamine.

Russell will have five years of supervised release after he serves his prison time.

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