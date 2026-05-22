Man charged with two counts of false pretense in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been arrested for trying to cash funny money.

Samuel Dickson has been charged with two counts of false pretense.

On May 19, Tupelo Police responded to BNA Bank on Tom Watson Drive in response to a suspect cashing

a fraudulent check before leaving the business.

A short time later, police got a call about a suspect cashing a fraudulent check at BNA Bank on McCullough Boulevard before fleeing the scene.

The investigation pointed to Dickson being the alleged suspect in both crimes.

He was arrested on May 21 and was given a $10,000 bond.

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