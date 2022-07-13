Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility is cancelling visitation

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A rise in COVID cases is causing one jail to shut its doors to visitors.

The Chickasaw Regional Correctional Facility is cancelling visitation until further notice.

Sheriff James Meyers says there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and jail administrators are trying to keep the numbers low.

Meyers tells WCBI there has been an increase in jails across the state.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has also been reporting an increasing amount of COVID cases in the state.

More than 18 hundred positive tests were reported Tuesday and 338 people are hospitalized with the virus in Mississippi.