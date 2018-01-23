Chicken & Dumplings

Comfort food like Chicken & Dumplings is a southern classic, but it doesn’t have to take all the extra work to be delicious.  In this simple crock-pot recipe, for under $20, you can feed your family and have leftovers!  Plus, the whole family will want it!

Ingredients:

– 1.5 lbs Chicken (breasts work great, but deboned thighs work great as well!)
– 1 onion, chopped/diced
– 2 cans cream of chicken soup
– 1 can cream of celery soup
– 2 cans chicken broth
– 1 cup peas
– 1 cup carrots, diced
– 1 cup celery, diced
– 1/4 cup garlic
– 2 bay leaves
– 4-6 sprigs thyme
– 1 tube refrigerated biscuit dough
– assorted spices/seasonings

Directions:

  1. Place chopped/diced onion in bottom of crock-pot
  2. Add cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, chicken broth, peas, carrots, celery, garlic and assorted spices/seasonings into crock-pot.  Best seasonings are oregano, basil and salt.  Stir until mixed.
  3. Add chicken into mixture.  If you use thighs, you can take the bones out either before/after you cook.  Do not worry about cutting it up.
  4. Add bay leaves and thyme on top of mixture.
  5. Cook on low and slow for 5-7 hours.
  6. Pull out chicken and shred it with a fork/knife.  Return to crock-pot.
  7. Cut biscuit dough into 4 pieces per biscuit.  Place on top of mixture.  Cover lid and cook on high for approximately 1 hour or until biscuits no longer doughy.
  8. Serve with fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese.

