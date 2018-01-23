Comfort food like Chicken & Dumplings is a southern classic, but it doesn’t have to take all the extra work to be delicious. In this simple crock-pot recipe, for under $20, you can feed your family and have leftovers! Plus, the whole family will want it!
Ingredients:
– 1.5 lbs Chicken (breasts work great, but deboned thighs work great as well!)
– 1 onion, chopped/diced
– 2 cans cream of chicken soup
– 1 can cream of celery soup
– 2 cans chicken broth
– 1 cup peas
– 1 cup carrots, diced
– 1 cup celery, diced
– 1/4 cup garlic
– 2 bay leaves
– 4-6 sprigs thyme
– 1 tube refrigerated biscuit dough
– assorted spices/seasonings
Directions:
- Place chopped/diced onion in bottom of crock-pot
- Add cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, chicken broth, peas, carrots, celery, garlic and assorted spices/seasonings into crock-pot. Best seasonings are oregano, basil and salt. Stir until mixed.
- Add chicken into mixture. If you use thighs, you can take the bones out either before/after you cook. Do not worry about cutting it up.
- Add bay leaves and thyme on top of mixture.
- Cook on low and slow for 5-7 hours.
- Pull out chicken and shred it with a fork/knife. Return to crock-pot.
- Cut biscuit dough into 4 pieces per biscuit. Place on top of mixture. Cover lid and cook on high for approximately 1 hour or until biscuits no longer doughy.
- Serve with fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese.
