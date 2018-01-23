Comfort food like Chicken & Dumplings is a southern classic, but it doesn’t have to take all the extra work to be delicious. In this simple crock-pot recipe, for under $20, you can feed your family and have leftovers! Plus, the whole family will want it!

Ingredients:

– 1.5 lbs Chicken (breasts work great, but deboned thighs work great as well!)

– 1 onion, chopped/diced

– 2 cans cream of chicken soup

– 1 can cream of celery soup

– 2 cans chicken broth

– 1 cup peas

– 1 cup carrots, diced

– 1 cup celery, diced

– 1/4 cup garlic

– 2 bay leaves

– 4-6 sprigs thyme

– 1 tube refrigerated biscuit dough

– assorted spices/seasonings

Directions:

Place chopped/diced onion in bottom of crock-pot Add cream of chicken soup, cream of celery soup, chicken broth, peas, carrots, celery, garlic and assorted spices/seasonings into crock-pot. Best seasonings are oregano, basil and salt. Stir until mixed. Add chicken into mixture. If you use thighs, you can take the bones out either before/after you cook. Do not worry about cutting it up. Add bay leaves and thyme on top of mixture. Cook on low and slow for 5-7 hours. Pull out chicken and shred it with a fork/knife. Return to crock-pot. Cut biscuit dough into 4 pieces per biscuit. Place on top of mixture. Cover lid and cook on high for approximately 1 hour or until biscuits no longer doughy. Serve with fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese.

Follow Jacob on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

Share Your Favorite Recipe with Jacob!