Chicken houses are moving a little closer to Monroe County homes

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Chicken houses are moving a little closer to Monroe County homes.

In 2017, the Mississippi Poultry Association and Farm Bureau cried foul after the Monroe County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance requiring chicken houses to be set further away than normal.

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality requires chicken houses to be 600 feet from a dwelling.

Supervisors moved that limit to 1,200 feet. This week a judge ruled the ordinance is a land-use restriction and unenforceable.