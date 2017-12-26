Chief Cook’s Progress

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Over three months after clocking in for the first time as chief, we checked in on Avery Cook’s progress in West Point.

Although Cook was sworn in on October 3rd of this year, he’s no stranger to West Point P.D.

The Chief served in law enforcement for 18 years, previously occupying West Point’s Assistant Police Chief roll until 2013.

Cook looks forward to building relationships within the community in the coming year.

“We’re going to continue to build our relationship up with the community. We wanna do more things in the community and get our officers involved in the community, and get the community involved with the police department,” says Cook.

Chief Cook also says he’s developed a good working relationship with the mayor and city board.