Child abuse case: Carroll County man sentenced to 15 years in prison

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Carroll County man will spend 15 years in prison for pouring scalding water on a child and then locking them in a dog cage. 42-year-old Frederick Britton pleaded guilty to felony child abuse.

He was also sentenced to 15 years probation.

Britton was arrested in April 2022 after deputies were called to a home on Highway 51, near Vaiden.

That’s when the child was found by law enforcement.

