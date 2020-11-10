Child dies in fire in Pontotoc County Tuesday morning

PONTOTOC COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A child is killed this morning in a Pontotoc County fire.
Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin says the fire happened about 8:30 on Red Circle.
When firefighters arrived the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.
An adult escaped and pointed firemen to a bedroom where two children were.
Firemen cut a hole in the bedroom and got the kids out.
One died at a local hospital. The other child is at Lebonheur Children’s Hospital.
The state fire marshal is investigating.
No names are being released at this time.
Pontotoc city firefighters and Thaxton volunteer firemen helped put out the blaze.