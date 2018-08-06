Young child dies after being hit by vehicle in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus toddler is hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning.

The car accident happened at a home on Fox Run Curve, in north Columbus, about noon.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the child is less than two-years-old.

A name and an exact age has not been released.

Merchant is working with the United States Air Force because the child’s immediate family is connected to Columbus Air Force Base.

A CAFB spokesman released a statement saying “This is a tragic moment for this family. We extend our love, support and respect to them during this time.”

The accident remains under investigation.