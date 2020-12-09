Child killed after being hit by 18-wheeler in Vardaman

VARDAMAN, MISS. (WCBI) – Breaking news in Vardaman where police say a child has been killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler and the driver has been arrested.

Vardaman Police Chief Kenneth Scott says two children were hit as they were getting off the school bus on Highway 8.

The children were hit when a truck tried to avoid hitting another truck that was already stopped for the bus. When the driver swerved around, the truck hit the two children.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene. The other has been airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the driver, James Thomas Murphy. Murphy is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

His bond has not been set.

In a press release, Calhoun County School superintendent Lisa Langford says the two children involved in the accident were students at Vardaman Elementary School.

She says counselors will be available at the school tomorrow for students and staff.