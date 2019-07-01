Child killed after being run over by vehicle

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- A tragic story out of Eupora after police say a 14 month old baby is killed after being run over by a vehicle.

Police Chief Greg Hunter says the accident happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon in front of a home on Posey Street.

It appears the 14 month old got behind the vehicle and the driver did not see the baby.

A family member took the child to the hospital where police say it later died.

The incident is still under investigation. Police say Department of Human Services will also send in an investigator to assist in the investigation.