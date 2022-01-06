Child killed in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside a car Wednesday night in Starkville.
The Starkville Police Department says officers were called to OCH Regional Medical Center at 8:31 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt has identified him as Lasang Kemp Jr.
Investigators say Kemp was shot on Santa Anita Drive and died from his injuries at the hospital. Before that, SPD says it got a call about a shooting at the Brookville Garden apartment complex. Police say the vehicle Kemp was in is connected with the person targeted in the Brookville Garden shooting.
The incident remains under investigation and police have not released any other information at this time. Anyone with information on either shooting should call Starkville Police (662-323-4131) or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers (1-800-530-7151).