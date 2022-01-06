Child killed in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside a car Wednesday night in Starkville.

The Starkville Police Department says officers were called to OCH Regional Medical Center at 8:31 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Oktibbeha County coroner Michael Hunt has identified him as Lasang Kemp Jr.

#BREAKING: @Starkville_PD investigating shooting that we’re told has left a child dead. Incidents happened at the Brookville Garden apartment complex and on Santa Anita Drive. pic.twitter.com/409pD4j306 — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) January 6, 2022

Investigators say Kemp was shot on Santa Anita Drive and died from his injuries at the hospital. Before that, SPD says it got a call about a shooting at the Brookville Garden apartment complex. Police say the vehicle Kemp was in is connected with the person targeted in the Brookville Garden shooting.

.@Starkville_PD officers have police tape and evidence markers up at the corner of Hiwassee and Carver Drives. About .4 miles from Brookville Garden apartments pic.twitter.com/3p9KJMg1Mf — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) January 6, 2022

The incident remains under investigation and police have not released any other information at this time. Anyone with information on either shooting should call Starkville Police (662-323-4131) or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers (1-800-530-7151).