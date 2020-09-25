Child Protection Services employee accused of child sex crimes

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services employee is accused of child sex crimes.
26-year-old Lauren Cavness was indicted on two counts of sexual battery, child exploitation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
In the indictment, prosecutors allege Cavness had sex with two juveniles under her care.
She’s accused of having a child engaging in sexually explicit behavior on her cell phone.
Prosecutors are also accusing Cavness harboring a runaway child, at least twice.
Cavness is out of jail on a 70 thousand dollar bond.
The CPS Special Investigation Unit, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.