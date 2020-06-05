Child tests positive for COVID-19 at Vibrant Kids Academy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Vibrant Church said a child in the Kids Academy tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson with Kids Academy said this was after a teacher recently tested positive for the virus.

As soon as the teacher tested positive, parents were immediately notified and the teacher has been in self-quarantine.

CDC protocols were quickly moved into action. The spokesperson said it was not known how either person may have come in contact with the virus.

The child she said was experiencing only minor symptoms.