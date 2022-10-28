Children in costumes strolled through downtown for “Boo Parade”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Elsa, Scooby Doo, and even a magical sea horse made their way through downtown Columbus this morning.

The annual “Boo Parade” had a variety of characters on foot, on wheels, and on the arms of parents.

With their best costumes on, the little ones stop by downtown businesses for some treats.

The spooky fun event is a cooperative effort between Main Street Columbus, First United Methodist Church Early Learning Center, and St. Paul’s Episcopal School.

If you didn’t catch your favorite little goblin, we have the extended video here.

