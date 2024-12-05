Chilly, breezy Thursday with hard freeze Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Do not be tricked with the warmer than normal morning Thursday morning. Friday morning is going to feel like the middle teens!
TONIGHT– Feels-like temperatures are going to be in the middle teens, so make sure you grad your jacket and warm up that car.
FRIDAY– Expect a sunny day but not a warm day. Highs in the middle to upper 40s. Definitely feeling like December out there.
SATURDAY– Saturday should warm up a bit more and remain dry. This should be a great day for plans.
SUNDAY– Expect some light scattered showers through-out the day. The dinner time hours and into the late night will see heavier rain.
MONDAY– We should see a generous portion of rain Monday morning. Everyone should get some heavy rain.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY – It is still far out but we might see more rain these days. Right now were giving it a 30% chance.
Stay warm out there!
WCBI Intern,
Luke Beitzel