Chilly, breezy Thursday with hard freeze Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Do not be tricked with the warmer than normal morning Thursday morning. Friday morning is going to feel like the middle teens!

TONIGHT– Feels-like temperatures are going to be in the middle teens, so make sure you grad your jacket and warm up that car.

FRIDAY– Expect a sunny day but not a warm day. Highs in the middle to upper 40s. Definitely feeling like December out there.

SATURDAY– Saturday should warm up a bit more and remain dry. This should be a great day for plans.

SUNDAY– Expect some light scattered showers through-out the day. The dinner time hours and into the late night will see heavier rain.

MONDAY– We should see a generous portion of rain Monday morning. Everyone should get some heavy rain.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY – It is still far out but we might see more rain these days. Right now were giving it a 30% chance.

Stay warm out there!

WCBI Intern,

Luke Beitzel