Chilly & Dry Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a rainy start to the week, we’ll be dry today with cooler temperatures. Rain will return to our area later this week.

TUESDAY: Heavy cloud cover will prevent us from warming up much today – high temperatures will only be in the 40’s. Wind speeds around 10-15 mph will keep our “feels like” temperatures in the 30’s for the entire day. A couple of sprinkles are possible today, but we’ll stay dry for the most part.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will slowly fade away, and temperatures will drop into the 20’s. Our wind speeds will drop overnight, but wind chill values in the low-20’s are possible overnight. Be sure to bundle up if you have any late night or early morning plans.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll warm up a little bit on Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the low-50’s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected tomorrow.