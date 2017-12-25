Chilly End to 2017

MONDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds and cold. Look for lows in the mid 20s. A northeast breeze between 2 and 6 mph will make it feel a bit colder.

TUESDAY: We’ll enjoy a little bit more sunshine for a change. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s may be the best we can do. A chilly northeasterly breeze between 5 and 10 mph will continue.

WEDNESDAY: There is a chance for a light wintry mix during the morning hours as a disturbance zips along the Gulf Coast. Cool highs in the low 40s are likely.

THURSDAY: Another light wintry mix is possible during the morning with yet another disturbance moving through the region. It’s still too early to tell if this will pan out but we have to add it to the forecast at this point. Highs stay in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds look likely along with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase but dry conditions should hold. Highs stay in the 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE: We can’t rule out some wintry weather with the passing of an Arctic front but details are still iffy. The big story will be much colder air. Highs could only be in the 30s.

NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly sunny skies return but it’ll be quite cold. High may struggle to freezing for the first time this season.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram