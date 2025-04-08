Chilly Evening with Frost Potential Overnight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler temperatures continue tomorrow with rain and storm chances returning Thursday. Lows could dip below freezing overnight.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the 30s in NE Mississippi with a clear sky overhead and calm winds. Make sure to bring your plants in as colder spots of NE MS into northern AL could briefly see freezing temps, while most will see some frost potential.

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful Wednesday is in store with highs reaching the near 70s with plenty of sunshine. Make sure to soak up the Vitamin D!

THU/FRI: Thursday highs will stick in the low to mid 70s for another nice spring day before a cold front makes its way through NE MS. Scattered showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and into the early evening with a few storms have the potential to reach severe limits with gusty wind and hail. After the cold front on Thursday, Friday is expected to be chill with highs struggling to reach the low 60s. Friday night another frost risk returns with lows dropping into the 30s.