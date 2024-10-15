Chilly evenings with mild days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler conditions are continuing for the rest of the week, with Fall-like conditions on repeat! Expect chilly temperatures overnight and mild conditions throughout the days. Sunshine and a dry pattern are still sticking around!

TUESDAY NIGHT: It will be chilly after sunset. More dry and cool air will continue to usher in with breezy conditions, further posing a fire danger in some areas. Winds will be sustained around 5-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s, with the potential of dropping even further into the upper 30s for the most northeastern areas of Mississippi. Grab an extra layer if you’re planning to be out before sunrise…it’s officially flannel season!

WEDNESDAY: The sunny, dry conditions we’ve been experiencing will continue! It will be windy, with winds up to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. High temperatures are expected to remain mild, with a high temperature in the upper 60s and overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s to upper 30s.

END OF THE WEEK: A high pressure system will be in control, keeping the high temperatures sustained in the 70s. The pattern of comfortable and sunny conditions continues, with minimal clouds and a light breeze from the North. It will be very chilly when the sun isn’t out. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will continue to be very nice, with sunny conditions on repeat and cool nights.