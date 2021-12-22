Chilly for now, near record warmth by Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The first full day of winter is here though conditions rapidly warm up by Christmas.

WEDNESDAY: Expect full sun today with highs reaching the lower to middle 50s – just like late December should feel.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and COLD with lows in the 20s!

THURSDAY: A warming trend is expected to begin as highs return to the 60s. Mostly sunny sky conditions are expected as southerly winds develop.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Extra clouds roll in, but intervals of sun are still expected. Daytime highs soar into the 70s by afternoon and only fall to near 60 degrees by Christmas morning.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Near record temperatures are possible. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with highs nearing 80 degrees for most spots.

SUNDAY/NEXT WEEK: Following a weak front on Christmas night, temperatures recover quickly back into the 70s Sunday afternoon into next week.