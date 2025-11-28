Chilly Game Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler conditions are sticking around over the next several days. Rain chances are back in the forecast for this weekend.

FRIDAY: Happy Egg Bowl Day! It’s going to be chilly during tailgating and at the start of the game. Temperatures will remain in the 40’s until around lunchtime, with high temperatures this afternoon only reaching the low-50’s. Clouds will build in throughout the day, but rain will hold off until tomorrow.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will be similar to Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-50’s. Heavy cloud cover throughout the day will lead to the chance for rain tomorrow evening along a passing cold front, with rain lasting through Sunday.

SUNDAY: The cold front will be past our area by the late morning on Sunday, which is when we will start to dry out. Sunday afternoon will be cloudy, but mostly dry. High temperature near 50 on Sunday.