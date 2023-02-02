Chilly, heavy rain Thursday gives way to sun Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Widespread and locally heavy rain is likely Thursday. Dry and sunny weather returns Friday.

THURSDAY: Rain becomes widespread and heavy at times through the day as temperatures hover in the 38-41 degree range. Additional rain amounts of 1″ are likely.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The heavy rain will move out, but spotty showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by daybreak Friday, meaning some black ice is possible…especially north of US 82.

FRIDAY: Much of the day will become mostly sunny, but highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s with a chilly north wind.

WEEKEND: Saturday starts quite cold in the 20s, but sunshine most of the day will help highs reach the middle 50s. More sunshine is in store Sunday, moving highs into the 60s!

NEXT WEEK: We’ll have a warm & dry start to the week as highs climb into the 60s to near 70 degrees by Tuesday. A few showers could show up Tuesday & Wednesday, but for now the heavier rain and potential storm threat looks to hold off until the end of the week.