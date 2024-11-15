Chilly nights, but days trend warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Briefly cooler weather will be most noticed at night. Going forward, highs will return to the 70s over the weekend.

FRIDAY: Near November perfection! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 60s area-wide.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The sky stays mainly clear as high pressure situates over Tennessee. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s, potentially reaching 38-40 degrees in our normally colder spots.

WEEKEND: Nice, increasingly mild weather is in store! Expect a lot of sunshine Saturday with a high temperature near 70 degrees. Some clouds could roll in Sunday, but we’ll stay dry with highs in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Another strong front is set to move in sometime ~ Tuesday. Instability and moisture recovery look a little better in recent model runs, so a few storms are possible as the front moves through the region. Right now, any severe concerns look low…but we’ll watch it. MUCH colder air follows the front, but it may not get here until Thursday. Expect highs at some point to drop into the 50s with lows in the 30s by mid to late week looking increasing likely!