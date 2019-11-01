Chilly weather will continue for the next few days with highs in the 50s to near 60s and morning lows in the 30s. We’ll stay dry and sunny through at least the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Aside from the chilly weather, it will be a great day across the area with plenty of blue sky and sunshine. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s with a light northerly wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: If you’re headed out to the football games or just out on the town, be sure to grab a jacket. Temperatures will be into the 30s by 8pm with lows in the low 30s. Another freeze is likely across the area. Skies will remain mostly clear.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Sunny skies will continue through the weekend and into early next week with highs climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s. No rain is expected through the weekend and into early next week. Remember to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Clouds will build through the middle of the week as rain chances increase slightly. As of now, we’ll stick with a 20%-30% chance for some showers on Wednesday and Thursday. It doesn’t look like a washout, but a few showers are possible.

