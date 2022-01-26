Chilly Wednesday, another front moves in Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a mild start to the week, the weather stays chilly for Wednesday. More cold air kicks off the weekend as well.

WEDNESDAY: Expect near full sun today with chilly northerly winds and highs in the 40s. Wind chills may hold in the upper 30s for some spots.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The wind looks to relax, and with a clear sky, temperatures should drop back into the middle 20s.

THURSDAY: Ahead of the next front, clouds increase in the afternoon and evening with temperatures rebounding back into the 50s.

FRIDAY: The aforementioned front will pass through early in the day, and cold air will rush back into the Magnolia State. Daytime temperatures will only reach the mid 40s as clouds clear, and temperatures will certainly tumble in the evening.

WEEKEND: Stunning sunshine is in store both days, though Saturday will be quite cold. Low temperatures will start out in the upper teens and only reach the mid 40s during the day. Sunday brings much warmer air as highs near 60 degrees!

NEXT WEEK: Mild conditions stick around with temperatures in the 60s on Monday. Clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of a weak system passing through, but highs stay in the upper 50s. A stronger system may swing in to end the week, and this could bring increasing storm chances. Stay tuned!