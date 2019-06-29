China tariffs could lead to spike in firework sales

Thousands are preparing for America's birthday celebration but one tradition might be costly soon-fireworks.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI)- As many prepare for the Fourth of July, there could be a spike in firework prices on the horizon.

A variety of fireworks are sold in the United States, most are manufactured in China.

President Trump proposed a 25% on tariffs-which could potentially lower the sales on firework throughout the U.S.

Orbitz Fireworks is hopeful there won’t be a drastic change in sales with the Fourth of July approaching.

Even if prices sky-rocket, they still expects hundreds of people to come in.

Tariffs on China could make them more expensive.

Orbitz Fireworks is hopeful sales will remain the same.

” They still gone come in, they still gone come in. I believe if it keeps going up, they still gone come in. Some way some how they’re still gonna figure a way to come get a firecracker,” said employee Candi Nabors.

Nabors says over the eight years she’s worked here, nothing keeps enthusiasts from buying.

” We try to keep it as pleasant to the customer that way they still can afford it. Some things have stayed the same, some things have went lower,” said Nabors.

Neighbors says most of the bigger fireworks will see a price change.

” My 500 grams have went up. The TV stuff some of it’s went up. But not,you know, way up just a couple dollars or so but it’s pretty affordable,”said Nabors.

Orbitz Fireworks continues to plan for long lines.

” We have lot’s and lot’s of people come in and it’s a good kind of chaotic,” said Nabors.

An official start of when tariffs will begin has not yet been released.