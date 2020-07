COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The race to fill the District 37 State House of Representatives seat is starting to move forward.

David Chism of Columbus is the first person to publicly announce an intention to qualify for the special election.

- Advertisement -

Republican Gary Chism retired on June 30th.

Governor Tate Reeves has yet to set a special election date or qualifying date.

District 37 covers portions of Lowndes, Clay, and Oktibbeha Counties.