Chocolate Fondue is a classic for parties, date nights and more. But it’s so easy to make for even just a night at home with the kids! With this sweet treat, you’ll be in choco-heaven, and you can even make it ‘healthy’ with some fruit on the side!

Ingredients:

18 oz – chopped semi-sweet chocolate

1 oz – chopped unsweetened chocolate

6 oz – chopped milk chocolate

1 (13 oz) can evaporated milk

1/4 cup powered sugar

1 tsp – vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Mix chocolates, milk and sugar together

2. Cook low and slow for 45 minutes

3. Add vanilla extract and stir

4. If needed, keep on to melt chocolate

5. Serve within one hour (low heat)

Serving:

Serve with any of the following for Fondue Fun!

– Fruit

– Cookies

– Rice Crispies

– Marshmellows

You can also use sprinkles, or melt white chocolate to drizzle across it for decoration!

