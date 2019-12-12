Choctaw Co. Library hosts annual Holiday Open House

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa is coming early to the Choctaw County Public Library.

For over 37 years, Mississippi State Extension Service – Choctaw County has hosted a Holiday Open House.

This year, the event will feature a Christmas tree decoration contest, live choir music, and of course Santa.

In addition to the fun, organizers are also putting together a “Pack the Trailer” food drive.

They said it’s all to bring the community closer together.

“It’s kind of one of the community kickoffs for getting everybody in the Holiday spirit to come and see Santa Claus and let the kids have that moment with Santa,” said Choctaw County Library Director Cristin Chandler.

The open house started at 2:30 Thursday afternoon and will wrap up at 6 o’clock.