Choctaw Co. residents can connect with Sheriff’s Dept. through an app

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department is connecting with residents on their phones.

An app is now available for iPhone and Android users.

Users can get alerts, press releases, and jail information.

The app went live several months ago.

This is another way the agency can connect folks and help fight crime.

“We have had several downloads. You know there is a submit a tip section on the app. People have utilized it, in fact, if there is something to tell us anonymously they can use it. If people download it and utilize it. It keeps the public informed quickly,” said Sheriff Brandon Busby.

The Calhoun and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Departments also have an app.