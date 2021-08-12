Choctaw Co. residents have an easier opportunity to get vaccinated

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks in Choctaw County have an easier opportunity to get vaccinated.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting a Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic at the Choctaw County Community Center.

It opened yesterday in Ackerman.

We are told that’s when a number of people showed up to get a shot.

The clinic will be open again Friday and Saturday from 9 AM until noon.

No appointment is necessary.

Choctaw has the lowest vaccinate rate in the WCBI viewing area at 25 percent.