Choctaw County boys basketball team moves on after playoff loss due to ineligible Charleston player

The Choctaw County Chargers thought their basketball season was over following a 52-44 loss to Charleston in the second round of the 2A playoffs. After the game, members of the Chargers’ coaching staff found out the Tigers’ leading scorer in the game (19 points) was ineligible since he had played for Kosciusko earlier in the season.

Upon learning the news, the MHSAA ruled on Monday the player would be ineligible for the rest of the season. The Chargers appealed and won on Wednesday so Charleston had to forfeit the game. Now, Choctaw County will host North Side in the third round on Saturday.

Robbie Faulk of The Starkville Daily News was first to report the news.