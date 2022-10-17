Choctaw County Deputies search for Weir Apartments gunman

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County Deputies are looking for the gunman in a shooting last night.

The sheriff says it happened at the Weir Apartments on 133 Front Street around 9 p.m.

A victim arrived at Choctaw Medical Center and was shot once in the back. They are in stable condition.

Investigators are not releasing names yet but they are looking for a suspect.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s office.

