Choctaw County deputies searching for man on the run

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County deputies said a man escaped from a drug court program, now they’ve asked for your help finding him.

Joshua Levi Kelly is wanted for Receiving Stolen Property and Grand Larceny. Investigators said he’s on the run from county and state agencies.

There have been reports that he may have been spotted in Choctaw or Webster County.

The sheriff’s department also said Kelly has ties to the Starkville area.

A $500 reward is being offered leading to his arrest.

If you see him or know where he is, called the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office or your local police.