Choctaw County hosts “old fashioned stump rally”

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Old Fashioned Stump Rallies are no longer a thing of the past.

In fact, Choctaw County just wrapped up its second political stump rally in recent years.

Event organizers said it’s a great opportunity to get to know your local candidates.

“In older times, they used to just have a stump that they would get out and stand on. They would speak to the public and so we kind of took that. If you’ll notice, up at the podium we have different little stumps. So, it brings back the old days,” said Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Donna McKay.

Those in attendance said the event helps to educate area voters.

“We need to know our candidates beyond campaign slogans and sound bites. It’s good to hear what they are proposing that they would do if they are elected or re-elected. It’s good to know those that have been in office, you know, what is their history, what is their track record? What do they propose to change? How do we better our community, our state, and even our nation,” said attendee Mandie Kay Jefferies.

“You can hear a lot of stuff, you can read a lot of signs, but actually getting to shake somebody’s hand and talk to them means a lot. It will tell you a lot about a person,” said attendee Tyler Hill.

Attendees also said the event helps voters see past parties lines.

“A lot of people stick with whatever party and go with that. I think it’s important to see because I’ve got people here that are running under democrats that I like and some Republicans I like. More of my values go with the Republican party, but in the South, there’s still a lot of old Democrats out here,” said Hill.

“I’m a firm believer in voting for the principle of the person, what their beliefs are or what they are going to bring to the table for the betterment of our state or our county. Unfortunately, because we are forced to vote either or party, people do vote because of a name or because of a party,” said Jefferies.

Although stump rallies were once a popular way for candidates to get their message across, they lost traction through the years.

Those in attendance said they hope that will change soon.

“Choctaw County people like to meet the candidates. We like to see what they are wanting to do for the county, and it’s very important because we like to see what people stand for,” said McKay.

In total, 29 local candidates registered to speak at the stump rally.