Choctaw County School District says goodbye to long time Charger

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Choctaw County School District says goodbye to a long time member of the Changer family.

Thursday was a celebration of hard work and dedication for Mrs. Levolie Davis.

Davis worked for 43 years as the School District’s receptionist, and according to her colleagues, greeting all who entered the door with a kind word and smile.

Glen Blaine is the Assistant Superintendent for Choctaw County schools, he says Mrs. Davis will truly be missed in her retirement.

“I remember when I started in the district in third grade, she was coming to the schools and bringing all of our tests, homework, things that she ran off. She’s been a receptionist for the district office and a material specialist just whatever we needed she’s been very very helpful and assisting to any of the schools,” said Blaine.

Davis tells us she plans to enjoy family, friends and traveling in her retirement.