Choctaw County seniors get creative with how they make it to class

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s “senior season” and high schools are letting their students have a little fun.

The senior class at Choctaw County High School had a senior parade Tuesday morning.

But there was a twist. Come to school in any mode of transportation, except a car.

So there were side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, riding lawnmowers, and even a horse and buggy. One student kept it simple. He rode his scooter to class.

The class of 2023 will graduate later this month.

