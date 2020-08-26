Choctaw County woman identified after being found dead

CHOCTAW COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The person found dead behind a Choctaw County home is identified.
Sheriff Brandon Busby says the remains of Jodie Fannin were found in shallow grave at the Hebron Road property.
Fannin was reported missing in Webster County back in January.
She was found last month.
A day later deputies got a search warrant and found a pipe bomb and drugs at the home.
Fannin’s death is being investigated as a homicide but no arrest has been made in that case.
Six people were arrested in connection with the reported drugs and explosives found at the house.