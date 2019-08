CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County deputies need your help to find a missing man.

Travis Sean Hunt, 26, has not been seen or heard from since August 11.

Investigators said he was last seen walking down Concord Bethsalem Road.

Hunt was last seen wearing blue jeans, with no shirt or shoes on.

He’s about 5’8 and weighs 185 pounds.

Hunt also has several tattoos.

If you know where he is, call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office.