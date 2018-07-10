Chris strengthens into hurricane as it moves away from U.S.

Tropical Storm Chris strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday as it moves away from the U.S., the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. ET advisory. It was located about 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

There were no coastal watching or warnings in effect as of Tuesday afternoon.

Chris could cause life-threatening surf and rip conditions in some portions of the North Carolina coast and mid-Atlantic states over the next few days, it said.

NHC

Chris is moving northeast at about 10 mph, the center said, and is expected to strengthen Tuesday evening and Wednesday. The storm is expected to weaken by Thursday, becoming a post-tropical cyclone by Thursday or early Friday.